Veteran blasts WWE for "beating a dead drum" with legend's long-term storyline (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw another segment of The Miz TV ending with the host getting humiliated. Vince Russo wasn’t too pleased to see the same type of segment play out again on the show.

Shinsuke Nakamura was drafted to RAW on the second night of the WWE Draft 2023. He appeared as a guest on The Miz TV following the announcement to get fans excited about the move.

However, fans didn’t see anything special play out during the segment. Nakamura embarrassed The Miz by making him chant something in Japanese that translated to "tiny balls." He then took the former WWE Champion down with a big knee.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his displeasure at seeing The Miz do the same thing again week after week on the show. The veteran pointed out that The A-Lister wasn’t even part of the draft, which meant he would remain on the red brand.

"Was Miz in the draft? This Miz crap is gonna continue on RAW?" Vince said.

Russo added that the company is failing with the segment as it was a channel changer. He wanted to see the creative team do something different with the Grand Slam Champion after all these years.

"The Miz segment is the biggest, greatest channel changer on this entire show. Literally, even before the Rollins singing. You talk about old, and worn out, and tired, my God. How long are we gonna beat this dead drum?" [1:02:37 - 1:03:14]

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone further added that Shinsuke Nakamura’s return and draft move could have been booked much better. The Japanese star is owed a world championship win, and WWE should book him as a top talent going forward.

Vince Russo discussed a surprising name surpassing Roman Reigns’ WWE merchandise sales numbers

Roman Reigns has been the biggest name in WWE for nearly three years. However, his merchandise sales figures were surpassed by former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in 2021-2022.

Bliss has been out of action for several months. She last competed at the 2023 Royal Rumble against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship, which she lost. Following the Premium Live Event, she took a break to undergo a facial procedure.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked about the former RAW Women’s Champion’s popularity and what he thought of her beating Reigns’ merchandise sales figures.

The veteran clarified that Alexa Bliss was a big name outside the wrestling ring too, and that may have helped her move more merchandise over the two years.

"Well she's got that comicbook cross-over too a little bit of that cosplay. You know, I'm sure that plays a little bit into it. I don't think it's just the wrestling crowd," said Russo.

Fans are waiting for Alexa Bliss to return to action sometime this year. She could be a top draw in WWE’s tour to Saudi Arabia and the UK.

