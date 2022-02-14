Wrestling veteran thinks Bray Wyatt would be perfect for Shane McMahon's own promotion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Shane McMahon should recruit Bray Wyatt if he creates his own wrestling company outside of WWE.

Reports emerged after the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match that Vince McMahon’s son had been “quietly let go” by WWE. As a fan of his work, Russo believes the former SmackDown Commissioner would succeed if he ever sets up a promotion of his own.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer said Wyatt should be among Shane’s top free-agent targets:

“Without any thought, I want the mind of Bray Wyatt, because it’s not only what Bray can contribute for Bray… what could Bray contribute for other people? He showed us what he could do, bro, getting two characters over. He’s on a different level, and you need that kind of a creative mind, bro. I would gobble him up in a second.” [8:36-9:10]

In the video above, Vince Russo also explains why he thinks a four-time WWE Champion is perfectly suited to work for Shane McMahon.

Why Vince Russo thinks Bray Wyatt’s creativity could help Shane McMahon

Bray Wyatt is considered by many to be one of the most innovative people in the wrestling business over the last decade.

The 34-year-old performed as the villainous cult leader of The Wyatt Family between 2012 and 2018 before taking a lengthy break from television. Upon his return in 2019, the former WWE Champion debuted two new personas: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and 'Firefly Fun House' Bray Wyatt.

Although Wyatt’s alter-egos proved popular with fans, the man behind the outlandish characters, Windham Rotunda, received his release from WWE in July 2021. It is currently unclear if he plans to return to wrestling.

