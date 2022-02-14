Vince Russo says Shane McMahon should sign 4-time WWE Champion for his own wrestling promotion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Shane McMahon should employ Kurt Angle in a Talent Relations position if he ever launches his own wrestling company.

McMahon was reportedly “quietly let go” by WWE following his role in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Russo, WWE’s former head writer, reacted to the news by tweeting that he would support Vince McMahon’s son if he creates a promotion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo fantasy-booked what a possible Shane McMahon-led promotion might look like. He said Angle, who left his WWE producer job in 2020, would be a huge asset in a behind-the-scenes role:

“When it comes to a Talent Relations person, I would love to see a Kurt Angle work at that level. I can’t say enough things about Kurt Angle. I mean, there were dozens and dozens and dozens of wrestlers I enjoyed, but when it comes to the ultimate professional, that is Kurt Angle, bro,” stated Russo. [5:43-6:13]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone’s first two free-agent selections if they were in McMahon’s position.

Vince Russo thinks Shane McMahon would need Kurt Angle’s professionalism

Vince Russo wrote storylines for Kurt Angle in TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling, between 2006 and 2012. The Olympic gold medallist said in 2021 that he and Russo had "great chemistry" working together.

If Shane McMahon's promotion ever launches, Russo believes Angle possesses the right attitude to succeed in a backstage role:

“Kurt Angle shows up for work ready to work, and he is so smart and so knowledgeable… This is a no-politic zone! If you have a stench of politician, you are not on my list. These are people that know Shane, are gonna back Shane, are gonna be in his corner, but they’re not there to kiss Shane’s backside.” [6:13-6:43]

Angle famously defeated McMahon in a Street Fight at King of the Ring 2001. The 26-minute encounter was so brutal that Vince McMahon tried to stop the match before the finish.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Shane McMahon create his own wrestling company? Yes No 5 votes so far