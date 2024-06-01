Veteran comments on The Bloodline's booking on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

The Bloodline has been prominently featured on WWE programming despite Roman Reigns' hiatus. The heel faction had multiple segments throughout the night this week, and Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the same.

Paul Heyman was involved in a war of words with Kevin Owens, during which the latter warned the Wiseman about the kind of men Solo Sikoa has been bringing to WWE. This was followed by a tag match in which Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joined forces to defeat The Street Profits.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that while the verbal altercation between Heyman and Owens was well executed, the tag match went on for a little too long. The veteran added that overall, it was a good night for the company and The Bloodline.

Trending

"When you get two good talkers that have a little bit of story already, they executed that well. I think the match was a little long but it accomplished what they set out to do. It was a good night for WWE tonight, all the way around," the legend said. [From 1:00:59 onwards]

Solo Sikoa has been running The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence. While the Enforcer has stated multiple times that he's constantly in touch with the Tribal Chief, even Paul Heyman has looked scared of him.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback