Veteran details a big WWE change Triple H could make from the Vince McMahon era (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling booker Dutch Mantell believes Triple H could make major changes to the way WWE’s main roster storylines are created.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon used to hire writers with experience in forms of entertainment outside of the wrestling business. This strategy became a talking point in 2021 when a writer admitted she did not know if Bobby Lashley’s surname was “Ashley” or “Lashley.”

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” show, Mantell speculated that Triple H could change some creative team members’ jobs. He also referenced the time when veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette highlighted a similar issue with WWE writers who had no history of fighting:

“I think Triple H is looking for a new direction for all of them [creative team members], too, and I think they know it,” said Mantell. “Cornette told me one time he talked to I guess it was the developmental in Orlando. He went down there one day and he’s talking to them, ‘I wanna ask everybody… how many of you have been in a real fight?’ He had about 40 people there. Guess how many raised their hands? Two, and they were girls.” [10:20-11:04]

In the video above, Mantell explains why new RAW Superstar Dexter Lumis reminds him of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Dutch Mantell discusses the one thing WWE writers need

Despite his vast experience as a booker, Mantell only appeared as an on-screen manager during his last WWE run between 2013 and 2016. He is best known to modern-day wrestling fans for his work as Zeb Colter alongside Alberto Del Rio, Cesaro, and Jack Swagger.

The 72-year-old cannot understand why Vince McMahon’s creative teams revolved around non-wrestlers for so many years:

“I’m thinking, ‘How in the hell, especially a writer, how could a writer even conceive of a battle between two guys and he’s never had a fight himself?’” Mantell continued, “I mean, that was one of the prerequisites you gotta have [to be a wrestling writer years ago].” [11:07-11:26]

The former Real Americans manager felt that his own experience in real fights helped him understand how wrestlers should behave in matches:

“I’ve been in about 20... I had to fight almost not every day at school. I had a bunch of fights. I got cut one time, hit in the head with a brick, all kinds of stuff. Fights on the street where I grew up, you didn’t fight with your fists, you fought with sticks and knives. Of course, I did a lot of running too. I wanna put that in there too. If a guy pulled a knife, I was gone,” said Mantell. [11:36-12:13]

Triple H has already reappointed Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, after replacing Vince McMahon as WWE’s new head of creative. The former producer and writer is now WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events, a role previously held by Jeff Jarrett.

Do you like the new main roster direction under Triple H? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: How Vince Russo came up with The Game nickname

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry