Veteran discusses possibility of Drew McIntyre winning the Undisputed WWE Universal title at upcoming event (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell doesn't see Drew McIntyre winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom.

The highly anticipated event will take place on September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. While WWE is yet to announce the match card, McIntyre is speculated to headline the show. Earlier this month, The Scotsman stated his desire to dethrone Roman Reigns at the upcoming premium live event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stressed that the chances of the title changing hands in the UK are low because Vince McMahon's "forte" is the USA:

"I don't see the belt changing hands in the UK. I just don't see that because it's out of Vince's wheelhouse, as his forte is the USA." (from 41:04 to 41:20)

WWE has kept Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns on different paths so far

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest stars in the wrestling world today. While the duo has locked horns in the past, they've largely been kept off each other's tracks recently.

However, things could change as WWE approaches the historic stadium event in the UK. The Scottish Psychopath is from Europe and was a catalyst for WWE's return to the continent for the first major event in decades. McIntyre is expected to be the top babyface at the event, which could result in the biggest victory of his career.

The duo recently faced each other in a tag team competition. McIntyre teamed up with RK-Bro to take on The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash in a losing effort.

The Tribal Chief currently has his hands full with Brock Lesnar, who returned to WWE on last week's SmackDown to confront Reigns. McIntyre, meanwhile, was involved in a mini-feud with Sheamus that ended with both men qualifying for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

