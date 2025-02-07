Veteran expected WWE megastar to win Royal Rumble instead of Jey Uso

WWE Superstar Jey Uso made history by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, Tommy Carlucci recently stated that he did not expect the former Intercontinental Champion to emerge victorious.

The YEET Master is now officially set to headline WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, challenging either Cody Rhodes or Gunther. On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show on Behind The Turnbuckle, the former WWE employee revealed that he expected Roman Reigns to win the Rumble instead of Jey Uso.

This could have led to a world title match between The OTC and Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of The Immortals. In addition, Tommy Carlucci envisioned a scenario where John Cena could have been eliminated by Logan Paul, potentially setting the stage for a showdown between the two WWE Superstars.

Trending

"I didn't think he [Jey Uso] was going to win [men's Rumble match] at all. I thought Roman [Reigns] was going to win. That was my idea. He got the Ula Fala. I thought my final four I had, Logan Paul in there with [John] Cena, [CM] Punk, and Roman. I had Cena getting dumped by Logan, that could have been a match at WrestleMania. Somehow, Roman wins; he goes to WrestleMania with Cody [Rhodes]," he said.

The veteran also suggested a possible triple-threat main event featuring Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk. Carlucci claimed this could transpire with The Second City Saint finally cashing in the favor owed to him by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

"And my other thought process to get Punk in the main event: Use The Wiseman's [Paul Heyman] favor, now we got a triple threat," he added. [From 05:21 to 05:52]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Tommy Carlucci questions Jey Uso's star power in WWE

In the same edition of The Coach & Bro Show, Tommy Carlucci praised Main Event Jey as one of the hardest workers in the locker room. However, the veteran expressed reservations about the former Intercontinental Champion's star power.

The former WWE employee said Jey Uso is not on the level of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, or Roman Reigns.

"I like Jey Uso a lot, I think he's great, I know him, I worked with him for years. You couldn't meet a nicer guy who works his a** off and just does everything the right way. But I don't think he's on the level of Cody, Roman, [or] Punk. I'm sorry, I just don't see it at all," Carlucci said.

Only time will tell what Jey Uso has to say during his appearance on WWE SmackDown later tonight. The YEET Master's WrestleMania 41 opponent has yet to be determined.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback