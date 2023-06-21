Veteran explains his biggest issue with Seth Rollins' recent WWE match (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about why he was underwhelmed by Seth Rollins' and Bron Breakker's match from this week's WWE NXT.

Several weeks back, Breakker challenged Rollins to appear in NXT and put his World Heavyweight Title against him. Being the fighting champion he is, The Messiah accepted it. However, the 37-year-old wasn't at his physical best during the match, as he was attacked by Finn Balor a night earlier on RAW.

Despite this, Seth Rollins managed to come on top and retained his gold. While the match was generally well-received, Bill Apter had a few gripes. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, he explained that the bout wasn't the best showcase for Bron Breakker as time constraints hampered it.

The veteran journalist also felt that WWE should have shaved off a few minutes from other matches on the show to ensure the main event got enough time.

"It was not the showcase that I wanted for Bron Breakker... I just don't think it showcased him in the way they really wanted. I mean, he looks so much like his dad, and he acts so much like his dad but he's much bigger. To me, he's someone who's in the current league of a Damian Priest. Growing toward that really big prime spot, but it just didn't hit me tonight. The rest of the show was good, but they went over on so many matches that there was no time for the championship match," said Bill Apter. [4:24 - 5:09]

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter prefers to see Bron Breakker as a heel in WWE

In the interview, when asked if Bron Breakker was a better heel or a babyface, Bill Apter said he would love to see him continue as a "bad guy."

While the wrestling veteran added that the former NXT Champion could shine in either role in WWE, he feels that the 25-year-old was a natural heel.

"Definitely a bad guy. He could probably go either, as we used to say in the magazines. Rule breaker or fan favorite. But I would see him as a heel... He's got that Steiner attitude built into him," added Apter. [5:16 - 5:37]

It won't be a surprise to see Bron Breakker show up on either RAW or SmackDown as soon as after SummerSlam 2023 or sometime later this year.

Do you agree with Bill Apter's assessment of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins' match on WWE NXT? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

