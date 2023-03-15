Veteran feels WWE doesn’t have a choice for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. It is arguably the most anticipated match on the card, but former writer Vince Russo feels the company has backed itself into a corner with the booking.

Cody Rhodes, alongside Sami Zayn, is one of the most over babyfaces in WWE today. But beyond those two, it is difficult to suggest a credible fan favorite who could realistically dethrone Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed this out, stating that besides The American Nightmare, there is no babyface who can stand up to The Tribal Chief. This puts WWE in a difficult position, according to the veteran.

"Bro, they have to do something because there is nobody behind Cody, you know what I’m saying Chris? If there were three babyfaces behind Cody, if there was one babyface behind Cody, there’s nobody behind him. That’s why I’m saying this, either he wins as a babyface, either the big swerve is that he does something heelish to Reigns. I don’t know, does Heyman join Cody? Whatever goes down, they don’t have a choice cause there’s nobody behind Cody." (17:40 - 18:20)

Vince Russo said the feud feels manufactured as Sami Zayn was on a hot streak before the WrestleMania program between Rhodes and Reigns.

"Like I always said, if this were real, it would not be going down this way. It’s that simple. It feels manufactured." (19:40 - 19:56)

Cody Rhodes asked Roman Reigns to acknowledge him on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes took on LA Knight in a hotly anticipated match on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. He secured the win after a competitive bout and picked up a microphone to send a message to The Bloodline.

Since winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the former AEW EVP has interacted more with Paul Heyman than with Roman Reigns. The legendary manager was the subject of Rhodes' promo once again as he told Heyman that the feud has been personal since day one.

He then stated that while the former ECW owner wanted him to acknowledge the leader of the Bloodline, Reigns should instead be acknowledging him. Rhodes concluded his promo by claiming that his moment would come at WrestleMania 39.

