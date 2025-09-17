Veteran does not find AJ Lee's upcoming WWE match interesting enough to watch (Exclusive)

AJ Lee recently returned to action in WWE after around a decade of being away from the ring. However, her upcoming match involving Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and CM Punk is not very marquee, according to Bill Apter.
AJ Lee's return has allowed Punk to gain a much needed ally against the duo of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The two couples are slated to go up against each other at WWE WrestlePalooza, in what is sure to be an entertaining match. However, Bill Apter apparently doesn't think that it will be an interesting bout.
Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist had the following to say about the upcoming match.
"I don't know what the, the real strong attraction is in terms, I don't mean physically or anything. But I mean you know about, welcome back, this type of thing. But I think the Punks are going to, the Punks are gonna win and it's going to be AJ pinning Becky."
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on AJ Lee's return
Teddy Long was quite pleased to see AJ Lee returning to the Stamford-based promotion, judging by his recent words.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:
"It's very entertaining, I can tell you that right now. And let me say congratulations to AJ Lee. I worked with her when she first broke into business, when she first came in. So I had a chance to work with her a little bit there. So good for her. I am glad to see her back, she looks real good, you know she is in good shape and everything, so I think this is gonna really be good. I'll have to see this for myself."
For now, only time will tell what is next for AJ Lee in WWE.
