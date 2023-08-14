Veteran gives possible reason for Seth Rollins' new WWE rivalry

After defeating Finn Balor at SummerSlam, Seth Rollins looked set to feud with Cody Rhodes again before Shinsuke Nakamura emerged as his possible next rival. Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno believes the surprising storyline development makes sense due to Nakamura's on-screen frustrations in recent months.

The August 7 episode of RAW ended with Nakamura joining forces with Rhodes and Rollins to defeat Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. Rhodes and Rollins shook hands post-match after struggling to get along throughout the night. Nakamura then unexpectedly hit the latter with a Kinshasa before exiting the ring.

On K100, Disco Inferno explained why Nakamura's character has legitimate reasons to target Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship:

"I'd like to hear his explanation when they interview Nakamura why he did this, and I think it might somehow be, 'I'm getting sidetracked with all these other bums. I should be fighting for the championship,' would be my [guess] because he keeps saying that, 'I'm tired of people getting in my way. I'm getting sick and tired of all this other stuff,' which is not that bad." [22:21 – 22:43]

Earlier in the night, Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed after hitting his opponent with two Kinshasas. As Disco Inferno referenced, the Japanese star has shown frustration in interviews over the last few months due to other wrestlers interfering in his matches.

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura's history

The two men have met four times in one-on-one televised matches. Seth Rollins won three of those in-ring encounters, while the other ended in a no-contest.

The most memorable match between the RAW stars occurred at Survivor Series 2018. Rollins, the Intercontinental Champion at the time, defeated then-United States Champion Nakamura in a non-title match.

Rollins also recorded victories over Nakamura at Fastlane 2021 and on the March 26, 2021, episode of SmackDown. Their only other match occurred on the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown. It lasted just two minutes due to interference from The Fiend.

