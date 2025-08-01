Veteran hates the "message" WWE is sending with recent Logan Paul segment (Exclusive)

One of WWE's booking decisions has apparently upset wrestling veteran Vince Russo. The segment in question involved Logan Paul, although it happened outside of the company's programming.

Logan Paul was recently seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he had an altercation with Grammy nominee Jelly Roll. Surprisingly, Jelly did not back down from the confrontation and even chokeslammed the Maverick through a table. This, according to Vince Russo, should not have happened.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the veteran explained his annoyance at the segment. He said:

"I hate the message of anybody can be a professional wrestler. I just hate that message, bro. Because that it is bad enough that we tune into WWE and you're already saying that, you're already looking at the Johnny Garganos and the Zayns, and you are saying that anybody can become a wrestler now. You are already saying that. Now, I gotta put on Kimmel... I gotta see Jelly Roll put Logan Paul through a table, which would have never happened in a million years. I would have reversed it, put Jelly Roll through the table." [2:12 onwards]

The WWE veteran was very impressed with Logan Paul recently

Although Vince Russo is not a fan of some of WWE's booking decisions, he admits that Logan Paul is very entertaining to watch.

Speaking on an episode of BroDown, he outlined his amazement that non-wrestlers were more fun to watch than pro-wrestlers at times, which he thinks is a problem.

"Here's the problem. I enjoyed the hell out of this. There's only one very small problem. These aren't wrestlers, man. Honestly bro, Logan Paul and Jelly Roll are not wrestlers. Why are they better than the wrestlers? Can somebody tell me? When Logan Paul comes out and says, 'I heard you all chanted, thank you, Logan.' That's brilliant. You talk about heel heat, that is brilliant. Like you said, Jelly Roll delivering. This was a very entertaining segment. The only problem is two out of the four are not wrestlers." [8:12 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Logan Paul in WWE.

