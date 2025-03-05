Veteran jokes about WWE potentially firing John Cena for his recent actions

A longtime wrestling veteran joked about WWE possibly firing John Cena for beating up Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Cena, along with The Rock and Travis Scott, brutalized and bloodied The American Nightmare in one of the most shocking angles WWE has ever done.

After winning Elimination Chamber, Rhodes came to the ring and congratulated Cena. The Rock and Scott followed him, with The Final Boss demanding to know his decision about the offer to become his Corporate Champion.

Cody Rhodes declined with emphasis before John Cena broke the hearts of millions of kids and shocked members of the WWE Universe by turning heel for the first time in more than 20 years. He proceeded to beat up his WrestleMania 41 opponent, hitting him with a watch, a microphone, and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette recapped the whole segment and jokingly brought up the possibility of WWE firing Cena. During the assault, Cena choked Rhodes with his tie, similar to how Daniel Bryan choked Justin Roberts back in 2010 when The Nexus was formed.

"(Cena) picked up the watch and put it on like (brass) knucks and punches Cody and hits him with the microphone. He hits him with the title belt and hits him again with the title belt, and by now Cody's bleeding. Cena rips Cody's shirt off and he chokes him with his tie. You think they thought to fire him like they did Danielson with the choking of the NXT announcer or whatever with the tie that time?" Cornette said. [From 9:08 - 9:37]

Back then, WWE fired Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) for choking Justin Roberts with a tie, citing it as being too violent for the product at the time. Bryan was later rehired and became one of the greatest superstars of his generation, beating John Cena for his first WWE Championship win at SummerSlam 2013.

John Cena's next WWE appearance confirmed

Following his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universe was looking forward to John Cena's first promo to explain his actions. However, fans will have to wait two more weeks since Cena's next advertised appearance will be on the March 17 episode of RAW live in Brussels, Belgium.

Cena is still filming a movie in Africa, as mentioned by The Rock at the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference. He has only dropped hints and teases on his social media accounts like Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

As for Cody Rhodes, he's set to address what happened this coming Friday on SmackDown in the city where he finished his story last year, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

