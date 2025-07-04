Veteran lays out WWE's entire plan for Goldberg's title win and retirement; 5-time world champion plays important role (Exclusive)

With Goldberg and Gunther going up against each other at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Da Man will win the title but will retire soon afterward.

While The Ring General is a dominant force in the ring, Goldberg is no slouch either. The match could go either way, but given the latter's desire to hold the title one last time before retiring, Apter believes that Triple H has a specific plan in mind. According to the veteran journalist, five-time World Champion Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank contract will be a major factor in what happens.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter laid out his thoughts on what will happen at WWE SNME.

"Goldberg's gonna beat Gunther. It's gonna be pretty quick. Goldberg is gonna get hurt. Seth Rollins is gonna come out with the Money in the Bank thing. Beat Goldberg, pin him. Goldberg gets his championship like he wanted to in retirement, and Seth Rollins is the champion." [1:53 onwards]

The WWE legend's son believes another match may happen

According to Goldberg's son, Gage, the legend might want to stay in the ring longer than just one match.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter, Gage said that his father would probably not be satisfied with retirement. He said:

"I couldn't even tell you because he has, I wish I had his confidence, 100%. Because he has like, anything can happen to him, and it would just go right over his head. He is still confident as ever, and win or lose, he is gonna get the itch again that he wants to stay in the ring." [3:16 onwards]

Only time will tell what will happen at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

