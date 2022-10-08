WWE veteran makes White Rabbit prediction amid Bray Wyatt Extreme Rules rumors (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling booker Dutch Mantell believes Bray Wyatt is the only person who could be behind the White Rabbit clues.

The latest episode of SmackDown featured the biggest hint yet that Wyatt may be on the verge of returning to WWE. A QR code led fans to an online video that briefly featured an image of Huskus the Pig Boy – a character from Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show with Sid Pullar III, Mantell gave his thoughts on the former WWE Champion's seemingly imminent return:

"He could be the right choice," Mantell said. "He's the only choice that's been presented. They haven't presented anybody else. It sounds like a Bray Wyatt scheme because Bray's had some off time lately, and he's been gone one year. He's had all this time to think of something, and it sounds like something Bray would come up with." [6:26 – 6:52]

Will Bray Wyatt's rumored return work out?

Dutch Mantell has previously expressed doubts about Wyatt's booking in WWE. He believes the two-time Universal Champion's promos were often too long and not captivating enough for viewers.

With Triple H now leading WWE's creative direction, Mantell thinks Wyatt will likely succeed under the 14-time world champion's guidance:

"If he got in there and he convinced whoever, Triple H, I guess, or one of the head writers, 'Let's try this and they will like that,' it sounds like a Bray Wyatt invention to me, and I think it'll work," noted Mantell. [6:53 – 7:10]

Friday's SmackDown episode also teased that the White Rabbit could be revealed at Extreme Rules on Saturday.

