"Veteran move" - Fans amused as Brock Lesnar moment with top WWE RAW star unearthed 

Brock Lesnar is set to return on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to further propel his feud with Cody Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate was the perfect foil for The American Nightmare to bounce back from after a disappointing finish to the Show of Shows main event in April 2023.

On that note, three years ago, Lesnar put over recently returned WWE star Drew McIntyre like only he can at WrestleMania itself. The unfortunate and unforeseen pandemic trammeled the show in 2020.

Before lockdown was made official, Drew McIntyre stood tall over Lesnar following a promo segment on one of the last shows with live audiences at the time. The Beast was audibly reminding the Scotsman to grab the WWE Championship belt, as the former was lying flat on the entrance ramp.

When a fan posted a throwback video on Twitter highlighting this, the WWE Universe left several tweets showing respect to the legendary star:

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan



This was right before COVID ruined everything. That time Brock Lesnar told Drew McIntyre to "pick up the title!" to make sure Drew came off as good as possible on TV.This was right before COVID ruined everything.

Justin Hughes @JustinHughes365



It’s a shame Covid changed things a month later. @ChandranTheMan This was such a fantastic moment. We just never saw Brock look weak like this. The crowd popped HUGE.It’s a shame Covid changed things a month later.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts @ChandranTheMan A lot of people buy into Brock’s character too much…which honestly is a good thing. But the man understands the nuances of the business. And no one will give him credit for being one of the best sellers ever.

Jake @ScuffedJake @ChandranTheMan He actually used the word “belt”, a Vince No-no phrase lol but regardless pretty awesome.

Brock Lesnar had a completely different run with the Stamford-based promotion when he joined the roster in 2002. The Beast, as only a few superstars could, skyrocketed into superstardom in a matter of a few months.

He was wrestling top names such as The Rock, The Undertaker, and Kurt Angle, among others, during this time. Upon leaving in 2004, he also made a career in UFC before returning to Vince McMahon's company in 2012.

Chorse @CHS_87 @_kennythoughts @ChandranTheMan The man might not like the road and get a bad rep but Jesus he’s up there with the best. His ring work, his bumps, his sell work. He’s the man. I think people forget his 2022-2004 run. Before the suplexes. Guy is the best.

While quietly retiring during the pandemic, self-admittedly, Lesnar's intention was to put over the next big star, Drew McIntyre, before leaving. However, on Vince McMahon's request, he returned a year later to kickstart a lengthy program with Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes wants to vanquish Brock Lesnar before gunning for top WWE star's title

Since his feud with Roman Reigns ended at SummerSlam last year, Brock Lesnar stood opposite behemoths like Bobby Lashley and Omos.

After picking up a much-needed victory over The Nigerian Giant on The Grandest Stage as a babyface, The Beast shocked the wrestling world with a heel turn on Cody Rhodes. The latter had just come off a devastating loss to The Tribal Chief.

The American Nightmare revealed on ComicBook Nation that "the goal" is still to dethrone Reigns. However, he added that it has become a necessity to tame The Beast once and for all:

"You’re gonna confront new — gosh, I can’t believe I’m gonna say this word — ‘adversity,’ and for me right now, that’s Brock Lesnar more than anything so," Rhodes said. "Get into the ring with The Beast. Not just survive, but win."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes need a stipulation for their rubber match at Summerslam.



A Bull Rope match would be tremendous.

With an even score between the two top names on WWE RAW, a feud-ending third chapter is all but confirmed for SummerSlam.

Should Brock Lesnar face Cody Rhodes at the biggest party of the summer in a Texas Bull Ropes match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below on the stipulations WWE could book for the blockbuster bout.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here