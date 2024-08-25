Veteran names Karrion Kross among four massive "misses" by WWE, says someone should have been fired (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently called out the company for fumbling several stars' runs, including that of Karrion Kross. The veteran in question, Vince Russo, also stated that these mistakes should have resulted in someone being fired.

After being released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, Karrion returned in August 2022 and eventually created The Final Testament faction. Despite his unique style and in-ring talent, Karrion was hardly paid attention to by the creative team. Furthermore, he is yet to win any titles on the main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran claimed that Karrion Kross was just another name in the list of fumbles by the company.

Trending

"Let's look at four misses and let's make them the Judgment Day. Bro, they missed on EC3. They missed on Elias. They missed on Karrion Kross, and they missed on Baron Corbin. They missed on those four guys and look at the four guys that are in Judgment Day. Now, how do you miss on those four guys and still have a job like there is no problem." [12:37 onwards]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Watch the full video below:

The WWE veteran also commented on Ricochet's reported AEW signing

Besides the four names, EC3, Elias, Karrion Kross, and Baron Corbin, Vince Russo also thinks highly of Ricochet. However, he still believes Tony Khan's decision to sign him was a bad business decision.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran explained that despite Ricochet's talent, he is not exactly a needle mover when it comes to viewership and ratings.

"Is Ricochet gonna put one more butt in a seat? Or is he gonna sell one more ticket? [...] Do you think he [Tony Khan] even asks himself that question, or he is such a mark for the guy that he basically just says 'Ok bro, tell me what you want and I will send the contract home,'" he stated. [3:34 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, fans will have to wait to see what the future holds for Ricochet after leaving WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback