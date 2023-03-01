Veteran picks The Usos over AEW duo as the best tag team of the year (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has picked The Usos as the "Tag Team of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have thoroughly dominated the promotion's tag team division as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. There's hardly any tandem left that The Usos haven't defeated, which is why Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, two singles stars, seem on course to challenge them at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Dutch Mantell picked them as the "Tag Team of the Year." The wrestling veteran pointed out that the duo had great timing inside the ring and that they kept things moving.

Mantell also mentioned former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, saying though they were good in their own right, they weren't as great as Jimmy and Jey Uso.

"The Usos, if you watch them, these guys dig it for 30 minutes. I mean they go out there and do such good stuff. Their timing is impeccable. I mean, nothing is wasted. Now, FTR they are a good team. I don't think they are quite as good as Usos, but if they think they are, that's good because you gotta think you are the top hand in the locker room to even compete," said Dutch Mantell. (32:50 - 33:25)

Ric Flair thinks The Usos is the best tag team in the world

On a recent episode of his podcast, To Be The Man, Ric Flair heaped praise on The Usos, saying they were the best team in the business today.

The Nature Boy thinks the Bloodline members are fearless and capable of pulling off anything inside the ring. Though Flair is also a fan of FTR, he stated that Jimmy and Jey Uso's involvement in the Bloodline saga works in their favor.

"Lemme tell you something when FTR was with WWE? Those matches were incredible. They’re Tully [Blanchard] and Arn [Anderson]. And the Usos? You’ve just got to factor in – they’re so damn big. To me, that factors a lot into what they do in the ring. The fact that the fans respect them so much, believe me, it does mean something to those kids to get those awards," said Ric Flair.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are currently going through a tumultuous time. On last week's episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso didn't come to Jimmy Uso's rescue when Sami Zayn attacked him.

