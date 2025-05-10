Veteran points out key detail that gives Tony Khan a fighting chance against Triple H and WWE (Exclusive)

Despite their best efforts, AEW is arguably still struggling to compete against the goliath that is WWE today. However, all may not be lost for Tony Khan in his bid to overthrow Triple H's prominence in the business.

Ad

WWE had successfully defeated WCW in the past, after a rather intense battle for ratings and viewership that lasted for a considerable period of time. Later, WCW was shut down in 2001, and World Wrestling Entertainment acquired its assets. However, a similar fate will probably not await AEW despite their dwindling ratings, or so veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated the difference between WCW and AEW's situation.

Ad

Trending

"WCW, the business people didn't want that show on the air anymore. With AEW, they have a long standing deal with Warner Brothers [Discovery]. So to be on longer than Nitro was, is all business and contractually it is great that it is still on. It is giving more people places to work of course, and giving international wrestlers a chance to showcase themselves on that show too," he said. [From 01:18 onwards]

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Bill Apter does not see much similarity between the two competitors of WWE

According to the veteran journalist, AEW and WCW are fundamentally not the same wrestling product.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter talked about the basic differences in the way both products presented wrestling. He said:

"Well, it depends what era. If you watched WCW, it was its own product, with its own stamp on it. AEW is different to me, it's more hardcore, it's more like an ECW type of audience at times, than WCW was. WCW was World Championship Wrestling, and they did a lot more wrestling on there. There are good wrestling matches on AEW, but again, there's a lot of hardcore stuff on that show. So, I wouldn't compare the two of them, they're two separate entities, and I don't see any resemblance between the two of them." [From 2:49 to 3:30]

Ad

Ad

AEW Dynamite recently surpassed WCW Nitro as the longest-running primetime wrestling show on the TNT/TBS network.

It remains to be seen how AEW plans to compete against WWE in the coming months.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More