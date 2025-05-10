Veteran points out key detail that gives Tony Khan a fighting chance against Triple H and WWE (Exclusive)

Despite their best efforts, AEW is arguably still struggling to compete against the goliath that is WWE today. However, all may not be lost for Tony Khan in his bid to overthrow Triple H's prominence in the business.
WWE had successfully defeated WCW in the past, after a rather intense battle for ratings and viewership that lasted for a considerable period of time. Later, WCW was shut down in 2001, and World Wrestling Entertainment acquired its assets. However, a similar fate will probably not await AEW despite their dwindling ratings, or so veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated the difference between WCW and AEW's situation.
"WCW, the business people didn't want that show on the air anymore. With AEW, they have a long standing deal with Warner Brothers [Discovery]. So to be on longer than Nitro was, is all business and contractually it is great that it is still on. It is giving more people places to work of course, and giving international wrestlers a chance to showcase themselves on that show too," he said. [From 01:18 onwards]
Bill Apter does not see much similarity between the two competitors of WWE
According to the veteran journalist, AEW and WCW are fundamentally not the same wrestling product.
Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter talked about the basic differences in the way both products presented wrestling. He said:
"Well, it depends what era. If you watched WCW, it was its own product, with its own stamp on it. AEW is different to me, it's more hardcore, it's more like an ECW type of audience at times, than WCW was. WCW was World Championship Wrestling, and they did a lot more wrestling on there. There are good wrestling matches on AEW, but again, there's a lot of hardcore stuff on that show. So, I wouldn't compare the two of them, they're two separate entities, and I don't see any resemblance between the two of them." [From 2:49 to 3:30]
AEW Dynamite recently surpassed WCW Nitro as the longest-running primetime wrestling show on the TNT/TBS network.
It remains to be seen how AEW plans to compete against WWE in the coming months.
