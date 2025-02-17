Veteran puts Triple H 4 times on her Mount Rushmore; leaves out any other star (Exclusive)

A veteran has named Triple H on her Mount Rushmore. However, she didn't pick any other wrestler to share the honors with the WWE CCO.

SoCal Val recently commented on The Game who is a legend in the wrestling industry. Throughout his illustrious career, The Game has won numerous world titles and also main-evented WrestleMania on a few occasions. Many people who are currently in the business, grew up watching The Cerebral Assassin and are fans of The King of Kings.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, SoCal named The Game as her favorite wrestler while talking about WWE's partnership with TNA. She said she would put him four times on her Mount Rushmore, leaving out every other star.

"Triple H is my favorite wrestler. My Mount Rushmore is four Triple Hs, just with different hairstyles." [0:00 - 0:05]

SoCal Val thanked Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for WWE's partnership with TNA

Since last year, WWE and TNA have seen talents appear in each other's promotions, in a seeming talent exchange. As a result, TNA stars like Joe Hendry, The Rascalz, and Jordynne Grace appeared on NXT while WWE stars like Tatum Paxley appeared on TNA.

After a successful year of working together, both promotions made their partnership official which will allow for more cross-promotional opportunities. Since then, many fans and critics have given their thoughts on this partnership.

During the same interview, SoCal Val expressed excitement over this partnership stating it's about time that it happened. She also thanked The Cerebral Assassin and Stephanie McMahon for making it happen.

"And so, I'd like to think it's maybe the Triple H's regime or I'm not sure who to thank, my personal Jesus Stephanie McMahon, whoever is in charge to make this decision to open it up to TNA who has been providing amazing talent for years during the women's revolution and things like that. I just love that there's a synergy there, and everyone's getting along. We're working together. Finally! So, thank you, WWE, thank you TNA. It's about time." [0:25 - 1:14]

It will be interesting to see the infinite possibilities WWE's partnership with TNA will bring to the fans of both promotions.

