"Why didn't he do better?" - Veteran questions Bray Wyatt's WWE success (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter, has raised doubts about Bray Wyatt’s promo skills in WWE.

Wyatt underwent multiple transformations on WWE’s main roster between 2010 and 2021. During his time as a Wyatt Family member, The Eater of Worlds often cut lengthy promos both in the ring and in a blacked-out room backstage.

Mantell revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” show that he likes Wyatt as a person, but felt his promos often failed to connect.

“If a guy gets in the ring and talks, he may be a great talker, but if he doesn’t connect… And that was the same feeling I used to feel when Bray Wyatt would get in the ring and start talking. He’d talk for three minutes and as soon as he would leave – and I love Bray – but I’d think, ‘What did he say? I can’t remember what he said.’” [8:12-8:34]

Mantell added that fans likely switched off mentally when Wyatt spoke due to his inability to make them feel anything.

“He didn’t direct anything to anybody personally. He just talked and whatever. He just talked to the stratosphere. But when he came back, what did he say? I couldn’t tell you what he said.” [8:34-8:46]

Sportskeeda Wrestling host Sid Pullar III pointed out that Wyatt captivated fans, but the legendary booker disagreed.

“If he had them captivated, why didn’t he do better?” Mantell asked. “He had fans, but you think he had fans like Undertaker had fans? That’s what I’m saying. Different era and it doesn’t work, I don’t think. I think they could have done a lot better with him.” [8:52-9:17]

Dutch Mantell disliked Bray Wyatt’s WWE booking

The man behind the Bray Wyatt character, Windham Rotunda, is widely viewed as one of the most creative people in the wrestling industry.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE’s decision-makers failed to utilize the 35-year-old to the best of his ability.

“It’s like when you get some dough and you’re gonna kinda mold it into something,” Mantell added. “It’s according to what you mold it into whether it’s attractive to other people. I think they took Bray Wyatt and just kept him balled up.” [9:20-9:34]

Wyatt received his release from WWE in July 2021. It is currently unclear if he plans to wrestle again.

