Veteran reacts to Vince McMahon burying Triple H’s booking of Hulk Hogan in WWE earlier this year (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan were two of the men in WWE who were hugely responsible for bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream. McMahon effectively took full control of the company in 1982 after he bought it out from his father, and Hogan became one of his first champions.

Ad

McMahon was speaking in an interview for the TMZ documentary on The Hulkster. He expressed his disappointment with how Hulk Hogan's final WWE appearance was booked during the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix earlier this year. McMahon said Hogan's presentation on that show upset him because he wouldn't have done it in that manner.

Vince Russo was asked by a fan on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW whether he felt that McMahon buried Triple H in his interview. He agreed with the fan, stating that Vince McMahon definitely buried the current Chief Content Officer of WWE.

Ad

Trending

"He definitely did bury Triple H's booking of Hulk Hogan on the first Netflix show. Man, I got to tell you, think about that. You make a good point, Mr. Penguins. If Vince was cleared and got off the hook of all this, you don't think you wouldn't hear from Vince McMahon, man?" Russo said. [48:59 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE for over four decades before stepping down from the promotion following various allegations and lawsuits. The company has since been acquired by the TKO Group, with Triple H now in charge of the product as Chief Content Officer.

Hulk Hogan's appearance on the Netflix premiere of Monday Night RAW proved to be his final appearance for the promotion. The Hulkster sadly passed away in July 2025 following a heart attack, at the age of 71.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More