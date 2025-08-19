Veteran reacts to Vince McMahon burying Triple H’s booking of Hulk Hogan in WWE earlier this year (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan were two of the men in WWE who were hugely responsible for bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream. McMahon effectively took full control of the company in 1982 after he bought it out from his father, and Hogan became one of his first champions.
McMahon was speaking in an interview for the TMZ documentary on The Hulkster. He expressed his disappointment with how Hulk Hogan's final WWE appearance was booked during the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix earlier this year. McMahon said Hogan's presentation on that show upset him because he wouldn't have done it in that manner.
Vince Russo was asked by a fan on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW whether he felt that McMahon buried Triple H in his interview. He agreed with the fan, stating that Vince McMahon definitely buried the current Chief Content Officer of WWE.
"He definitely did bury Triple H's booking of Hulk Hogan on the first Netflix show. Man, I got to tell you, think about that. You make a good point, Mr. Penguins. If Vince was cleared and got off the hook of all this, you don't think you wouldn't hear from Vince McMahon, man?" Russo said. [48:59 onwards]
Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE for over four decades before stepping down from the promotion following various allegations and lawsuits. The company has since been acquired by the TKO Group, with Triple H now in charge of the product as Chief Content Officer.
Hulk Hogan's appearance on the Netflix premiere of Monday Night RAW proved to be his final appearance for the promotion. The Hulkster sadly passed away in July 2025 following a heart attack, at the age of 71.
