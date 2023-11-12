Veteran recalls WWE legend Randy Savage threatening to kill him, says it had him scared for weeks (Exclusive)

WWE legend Randy Savage's aggressive personality on screen was apparently not simply an act, as he could be quite intimidating in real life as well. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently recalled a time when he was threatened by the legend, leaving him decidedly scared.

Bill Apter had apparently run into a misunderstanding with the Hall of Famer over a magazine pitch, owing to Randy being extremely angry with him. At the time, Apter had planned to take pictures of a match between Randy and Ric Flair. According to the story, Randy was so angry at Apter that he stopped the match midway to make his rage known.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled the moment:

"Well Scott Steiner wasn't the only one who tried to kill me. (...) Savage stops the match, tells the referee, stops the match fullhouse, walks over and spits on me like Bret Hart did to Vince McMahon. It took months to try and get this settled. I had told Hulk Hogan about this." [7:23 onwards]

He further explained how Randy Savage apologized to him in a gym after Hulk Hogan brought them together:

"It was an empty gym, and Savage just said 'I apologize, the demons kinda effed me up man' and we made peace. But there were weeks and weeks that I was almost afraid to go, because when he was mad at you, he was mad at you." [10:00 onwards]

Bill Apter has previously commented on WWE's acquisition of Jade Cargill

The legendary journalist is well-versed in the workings of the pro wrestling business, allowing him to make certain predictions about talent.

Jade Cargill's entry into WWE has turned quite a few heads. Her short appearances on screen have led to much speculation about her future booking.

Speaking on the UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter shared his two cents on the subject:

"I just have a feeling that everything they've invested in Jade, they're going to do something that's gonna be exceptional."

As of now, it remains to be seen what her next move will be in WWE.

