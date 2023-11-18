Veteran regrets not doing one thing that Randy Orton did during WWE run

Randy Orton's real-life friend and former WWE Superstar recently revealed a major regret from his time with the company.

Maven worked with WWE between 2001 and 2005. He was incredibly close to Orton, and the duo traveled a lot between shows back then.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Maven opened up about his regrets from his time with WWE. He stated that Randy Orton used to focus a lot on getting massages and taking care of his body regularly.

"My number seven regret, it's one that I'm actually still feeling to this day. Now, I'm going to take you back to my time in Tough Enough and The Hardy Boyz and Lita. They told us that our body is never going to feel any better than it did at that moment, and truthfully, they were right. Some of the guys in the back and in the locker room, I know Randy was really big on getting massages."

Maven hinted that he now wishes he would have done the same:

"He was really big on just making sure that he was taking care of his body because, obviously, our bodies are our number one tool. They're our number one asset. After 23 years in the wrestling business, I can tell you. I wish, and my number seven regret is that I wish I would have taken a little bit better care of my body." [6:48-7:34]

A popular female star used to keep Randy Orton and Maven out of trouble

Maven once revealed that he, Orton, and Stacy Keibler used to travel together between WWE shows.

As per Maven, Stacy was their "voice of reason" and used to keep them out of trouble during their travels together.

"Now, Stacy was always great to have because she kept Randy and I on our toes and out of trouble. She was a lot of times, the voice of reason, and she was the one that made sure that whenever we were doing something, it wasn't to the point where we were going to be inhibited from getting to our next location."

Orton is currently out with an injury. Per the latest rumors, he could return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

