Veteran would have rejected WWE title win if Vince McMahon offered it to him (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction between 1982 and 2022. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, recently addressed what would have happened if McMahon wanted him to wrestle for the world title.

Russo played an important role behind the scenes when WWE beat WCW in the television ratings at the height of the Attitude Era. He later became a writer for WCW, where he booked his villainous on-screen persona to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 about his brief wrestling career. Based on the injuries he suffered in WCW, he said winning the WWE title would not have appealed to him:

"God, no, bro," Russo stated. "I got hurt way too much in that ring. I swear to God, EC3 will appreciate this, I just should have known better, bro, I got in the ring so many times with concussions, and before I got in there I would say to the talent, 'Bro, I'm concussed, like literally stay away from my head.' Bro, the first shot was right at the head every single time." [5:26 – 5:53]

Why Vince Russo won the WCW title after leaving WWE

On the September 25, 2000, episode of WCW Nitro, Vince Russo surprisingly defeated Booker T to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The finish saw Goldberg spear Russo through a steel cage, meaning the former writer escaped the structure first to win the match.

A week later, Russo recognized he was only an authority figure, not an in-ring competitor. As a result, he vacated the title after just seven days.

Russo's stint as a wrestler also included a victory against Ric Flair in a Steel Cage match on the June 5, 2000, episode of WCW Nitro.

