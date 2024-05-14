Veteran reveals John Cena "flat-out refused" WWE's proposal before massive WrestleMania match

WWE executive Bruce Prichard revealed that John Cena allegedly rejected a proposal made to him ahead of a massive WrestleMania match. He did his iconic 'Mania 23 entrance by himself instead of taking the aid of a stunt driver.

At WrestleMania 23, The Cenation Leader made an epic entrance that saw him driving a Ford Shelby GT-H inside the Ford Field before his WWE title match against Shawn Michaels. Cena ended up defeating Michaels to retain his title.

On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard revealed that John Cena "flat-out refused" to have a stunt driver take his place in the driver's seat. Check out his comments below:

"They wanted to do a stunt driver that wore the helmet that you could then switch John into and John flat-out refused. John wanted a continuous shot and to go through the glass and stay right on him and get out and see, that was all John. And it all was because John just wanted to do it, you know. From my vantage point I was scared to death because it was Cena in a car, going way too fast, but John's a great driver. So he loves that and he made it work and that adds something to it. It's another level of respect." [45:22-46:04]

John Cena had an instant classic that night

Shawn Michaels and Cena tore the house down at Ford Field that night. They had an almost 30-minute bout that ended with Cena picking up a massive win over the Hall of Famer.

John Cena went on to defend the belt against Michaels, Randy Orton, and Edge in the main event of Backlash 2007. He succeeded in retaining the title this time around as well.

Cena then kicked off a rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali and was still the top champion when the feud came to an end.

Please credit Something To Wrestle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Prichard's quotes!

