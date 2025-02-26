The Rock made a massive return on last week's WWE SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared what up-and-coming stars can learn from the Samoan star.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T acknowledged Dwayne Johnson's unparalleled contributions to wrestling and affirmed he deserved the legendary status. He cited The Rock's ability to consistently draw crowds and his ticket-selling power.

"The thing is The Rock is The Rock. He deserves everything he gets, and everything he's gotten from this business just because he has been that da*n guy. He has been that guy that gone out and [sic] sold the tickets, and the thing is he's the guy who can come back right now and still go out there and do it," Booker T said.

The NXT commentator questioned if young WWE stars had matched The Great One's past achievements, and urged them to learn from him. Booker believed that every wrestler should aspire to reach The Rock's level of stardom.

"Do these [young] guys today do what The Rock did back then? No, but they can still learn a whole hell of a lot from someone like The Rock. And if any of these young guys that's [sic] working on the roster don't hope to be The Rock one day or be on that level one day, then what the hell are they thinking about?" he added. [From 50:29 to 51:18]

What happened during The Rock's return on WWE SmackDown?

The Most Electrifying Man in all of Sports Entertainment's appearance on the February 21st installment of the blue brand's show featured a promo, in which he expressed his desire for Cody Rhodes to become "his champion.'' The Final Boss even stated that he wanted The American Nightmare's soul.

This segment has generated mixed reactions from fans and people backstage in WWE. While The Rock's presence has already shown a positive impact on ticket sales, it has also reportedly caused some backstage uneasiness due to changes in planned storylines.

The Final Boss told Rhodes that he could take his time and give his answer when they meet again at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on March 1, at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

