Veteran on Roman Reigns possibly helping Naomi's WWE situation (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns might have enough backstage power to have a say in WWE’s handling of Naomi’s walkout.

Naomi, who is married to Reigns’ cousin Jimmy Uso, left last week’s RAW early with Sasha Banks due to issues with their storylines. Since then, the two superstars have been indefinitely suspended and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Reigns possibly getting involved to help his real-life relative.

“With Roman Reigns, now you’ve also gotta answer to [SmackDown broadcaster] FOX,” Russo said. “So that’s a whole different ball of wax. Could she have some footage because of Roman’s position? I think absolutely positively 100 percent.” [4:04-4:20]

In the video above, Russo also addresses recent speculation about Sasha Banks manipulating her tag team partner into walking out of RAW.

Why Roman Reigns can help Naomi more than The Usos

The latest episode of SmackDown saw The Usos defeat RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Alongside Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso now technicslly hold six main-roster titles between them.

Despite The Usos’ on-screen star power, Russo does not think Jimmy Uso has enough backstage pull to help Naomi smooth things over with WWE.

“If there was no Roman Reigns there, I don’t think The Usos are enough to pull rank,” Russo said. “Because if you took The Usos off the shows tomorrow, it’s not gonna affect their ratings one iota.” [3:46-4:00]

The former WWE writer added that Jimmy Uso likely backed his wife “100 percent” before she walked out of RAW with Banks.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Roman Reigns can help Naomi? Yes No 13 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier