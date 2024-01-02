Veteran's departure from WWE after over 30 years will have a major impact on the product, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Kevin Dunn's departure from the Stamford-based company.

Dunn was a part of the global wrestling juggernaut for over 30 years. He served as the Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution during his final years in the Stamford-based company. WWE CEO Nick Khan recently made his departure official.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo stressed that Kevin Dunn's departure will have a huge impact on the Stamford-based promotion's product. The former WWE head writer added that Dunn was as important to the company as Vince McMahon during the old times.

"I think that’s gonna have an impact on this show, bro. Bro, there were many times, man, you heard me say, I really felt, I mean, during Vince McMahon’s heyday, when I was working for that company, Kevin Dunn’s role was just as important as Vince McMahon’s, and he was as good in that role as Vince McMahon was in his, and nobody is gonna put a spotlight on this, nobody is gonna pay any attention to this, but man bro, Kevin Dunn for the last 30 years, really really really put a stamp on that product. So, it’s just interesting to see what changes might be made going forward," Vince Russo said. [2:15 - 3:00]

Kevin Dunn could be replaced by in-house candidates Marty Miller and Chris Kaiser. However, there are rumors that the WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could be interested in bringing in AEW's Mike Mansury.

