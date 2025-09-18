Veteran says former WWE United States Champion has been fumbled too much to be John Cena's final opponent (Exclusive)

With John Cena's retirement tour in WWE nearing its end, many have questioned who his final opponent will be. One particular star, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, could have been a good pick if he wasn't already fumbled by his booking.

Ad

The star being talked about is Jacob Fatu, who took the active scene by storm after arriving last year. Since then, his explosive speed and talent in the ring have quickly established him as an outstanding name. He later won the United States title from LA Knight, but eventually lost it to Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated that Fatu might not be in the creative department's good graces right now. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I don't even know if he is in the doghouse now or not. God the only one is, if you'd have continued to have him rolling rolling rolling rolling and the people would get behind him, would be (Jacob) Fatu. But even now they've, they've taken the belt off of him, he wasn't on the show last week. So that's why I am saying there is nothing..." [4:06 onwards]

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

Vince Russo also crossed off another potential WWE opponent for John Cena

According to Vince Russo, Bron Breakker is also unlikely to be a good opponent to end John Cena's retirement tour.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"I don't think so, bro, I don't. God, I swear to God, and I said this from day one. This guy's freaking name alone is gonna hold him back. I don't think, listen, he is a solid, solid, solid, solid player. Is he main event? I look at him right now, and I don't see that man. I just don't see that. I see a very strong, you know, generic wrestler. I mean, that's what I see."

Ad

For now, fans can only stay tuned to see who Cena's last opponent will be in the future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!