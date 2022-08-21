Veteran says Triple H is missing one thing in WWE (Exclusive)

Triple H should listen to someone outside of WWE if he wants to improve main roster storylines, according to a former writer.

Vince Russo was WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly beat WCW Nitro in the television ratings. He wrote storylines for high-profile names on the roster at the time, from The Rock and Steve Austin to Kane and The Undertaker.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, he disclosed a recent exchange he had with someone close to WWE’s head of creative.

“I’m not gonna say who, and this is the first time I’m saying this, I had a text message exchange with somebody who is very close to Triple H, has a pretty prominent job at the WWE,” Russo said. “What I said was, ‘Bro, Triple H needs a consultant like a Vince Russo that is not in the bubble, that is watching this on the outside as a fan and looking at it through the eyes of a fan, and logic and reality.’” [7:21-8:05]

Watch the video above to find out why Russo thinks The Game should book himself in a promo segment with Roman Reigns.

Vince Russo highlights major problem with Triple H’s booking of Karrion Kross

On the August 5 episode of SmackDown, Scarlett appeared on the stage area during a promo between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. The returning Karrion Kross then attacked McIntyre out of nowhere before staring at Reigns from the entrance ramp.

Vince Russo expressed that the segment lacked logic due to WWE’s production of the married couple’s return:

“Everyone is in that bubble. They’re not seeing what we see, and the bottom line is he needs somebody telling him, ‘Bro, this is what we’re seeing on the outside. You can either do something with it or not. That’s totally up to you.’ But I’m saying to Triple H, ‘Wait, bro, this is supposed to be a surprise. Where’d the smoke come from? I don’t understand. Who cued the smoke if nobody knew he was coming?’” [8:06-8:37]

If Triple H had a consultant outside of the company, Russo believes the lack of logic in storytelling could be addressed:

“These are the things that I’m saying, and that’s what they need because they’re missing so many opportunities that could change the product like this [clicks fingers].” [8:37-8:48]

The 14-time world champion has made significant on-screen changes since replacing Vince McMahon as WWE’s head of creative. Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-Fab are among the names who have been rehired in recent weeks.

Have you enjoyed WWE’s new era so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry