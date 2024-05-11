Veteran says Vince McMahon lied to Shane McMahon about WWE exit reason

Vince McMahon lost a key member of his WWE writing team when Vince Russo joined rival promotion WCW in 1999. Russo recently alleged that his former boss lied to Shane McMahon about the reason behind his departure.

Russo co-wrote WWE storylines alongside Ed Ferrara when RAW drew the highest ratings in the show's history in the late 1990s. According to the veteran writer, he decided to leave after McMahon advised him to hire a nanny to look after his children.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Russo said he once spoke to Shane McMahon on the phone about his abrupt WWE exit:

"I said, 'Bro, do you know why I left?' And he said, 'Yeah, my father told me WCW paid you more money.' And I said, 'Shane, that's bulls**t.' I said, 'That had nothing to do with anything.' I said, 'I left because your father told me to hire a nanny to watch my kids.'" [14:31 – 14:46]

Russo won the World Heavyweight Championship during his brief stint with WCW as a writer and on-screen character. He later worked on the TNA creative team.

How Shane McMahon responded to Vince McMahon's alleged statement

According to Vince Russo, Shane McMahon was not surprised Vince McMahon wanted him to prioritize work over his family.

Russo added that the former WWE Executive Chairman seemingly gave similar advice to Shane McMahon:

"Bro, there was a long pause, and Shane turned around and said to me, 'Vince,' he goes, 'That doesn't surprise me. He's that way with my own kids.' And I was like, 'Holy s**t.'" [14:47 – 15:01]

Russo also gave his thoughts on whether Shane and Vince McMahon still speak amid the latter's ongoing misconduct allegations.

