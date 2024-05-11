Vince McMahon might no longer speak to family member, veteran suggests

Vince McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO in January after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him. Amid uncertainty around the 78-year-old's future, Vince Russo has questioned whether his one-time boss was still in contact with family members.

In April, Stephanie McMahon returned to WWE after more than a year away. She initially left the company around the same time that her father returned, fueling speculation about their relationship. It has also been rumored that Shane McMahon wanted to disassociate himself from Vince McMahon.

Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s. On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, he speculated whether Shane and Vince no longer speak:

"Absolutely," Russo said on the topic of the McMahon family having real-life disagreements. "Not, bro, a little bit. I guarantee you it plays off in life to this day. I guarantee you to this day. Bro, I really, really doubt if Vince and Shane even speak to each other. I mean, I really doubt that." [14:06 – 14:19]

It is currently unclear whether Shane McMahon is involved with WWE in any capacity. The 54-year-old returned in April 2023 to face The Miz in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39. However, he had to be replaced by rapper Snoop Dogg after suffering a legitimate quad tear.

Vince Russo on the likelihood of Shane and Vince McMahon talking

During WWE's Attitude Era, Vince Russo co-wrote shows with Ed Ferrara before reporting to Vince McMahon. He also worked on ideas for Shane McMahon's on-screen character.

As Janel Grant's legal battle against Vince McMahon continues, Russo thinks there is a 75 percent chance Shane does not talk to his father.

"With everything with the lawsuit and Janel Grant and all this and Shane leaving and starting a company in Japan and whatever, man, I would say it's 75/25 that they don't even have a speaking relationship," said Russo. [15:01 – 15:17]

As Russo referenced, Shane McMahon founded the Ideanomics electric vehicle company in 2004. He is currently the organization's Executive Chairman.

