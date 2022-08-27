Veteran shares the big reason why Kurt Angle is returning to WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo says that WWE is getting Kurt Angle back on next week's Monday Night RAW just to pop a quick rating. The Olympic gold medalist has been announced to appear on the upcoming episode, emanating from his hometown in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

No clues have been dropped on the possible creative plans for Angle. Meanwhile, Vince Russo doesn't feel the booking matters as the WWE Hall of Famer is primarily showing up to boost ticket sales.

Here's what the company's former writer stated regarding the potential reason behind Kurt Angle's return during the latest edition of Writing with Russo:

"Well, bro, I really think they're doing it, to be honest with you, to get butts in seats," claimed Vince Russo. "I think they are really worried about the house, and they've got to get people in the house. I really believe that's why they are doing that." [1:53 - 2:08]

As reported exclusively by Sportskeeda's very own Dr. Chris Featherstone, Kurt Angle is seemingly working with the company on a one-off appearance. He is not expected to be involved with the promotion after RAW.

Vince Russo found it typical of WWE to get a popular veteran back for one night only and criticized the promotion for its overreliance on stars from the past.

"But it's like, you said, Chris. It's like, we're living in an era of pops. Pop, pop, pop! You can't do it every week, bro! Sooner or later, your talent is going to have to carry this show on their back," Russo said. [2:09 - 2:27]

"You can only go to that well so many times" - Vince Russo on returning WWE legends

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #KurtAngle As reported by Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Kurt Angle's appearance in his hometown Pittsburgh will be just a one-time deal. As reported by Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Kurt Angle's appearance in his hometown Pittsburgh will be just a one-time deal.#WWE #KurtAngle https://t.co/81tizpwsvz

Kurt Angle apparently won't be the last retired legend to show up sporadically on WWE TV to surprise the crowd. Triple H has also shown that he will continue Vince McMahon's tried-and-tested tactic to boost viewership figures.

However, Russo noted that The Game's team might find it difficult to follow up on a legendary superstar's return, which could negatively impact their product in the long run.

He added:

"So, again, bro, it can work against you because, you know, I'm watching RAW, 'Oh my god! Kurt Angle!' Big Pop! And all of a sudden, maybe I should watch this week and see who shows up. Well, now nobody shows up, and you're getting Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano. Wait a minute? Where is Kurt Angle? You know, bro? You can only go to that well so many times, you know." [2:28 - 2:53]

What happened when Kurt Angle fought one of his former rivals in an actual backstage altercation? The iconic Gerald Brisco recalled some fascinating details about the incident while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and you can check out the exclusive right here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing With Russo" and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh