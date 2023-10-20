Veteran speculates why Triple H and not top executive took over Vince McMahon's role in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on why it was Triple H, not Bruce Prichard, who was trusted to take over Vince McMahon's position in WWE.

Prichard has performed multiple roles for the global wrestling juggernaut. From his Brother Love character to a commentator to managing The Undertaker, Bruce Prichard has proved himself a capable hand both in on-screen and behind-the-scenes roles. Since 2018, he has been a vital member of WWE's creative team.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about why Bruce Prichard wasn't promoted to Vince McMahon's position despite having years of experience working in various roles in WWE.

Russo explained that since Prichard already has a prominent role in the company, the higher-ups might be wary of giving dual responsibilities to him.

"Unless bro, he's (Bruce Prichard) heavily involved with talent relations. You can't do both, bro. You can't do both," Vince Russo said. [9:36 - 9:45]

Bruce Prichard was a vocal supporter of Bray Wyatt in WWE

Last month, on an episode of his podcast Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the late great Bray Wyatt and how his ideas went over the heads of many people.

Prichard added that he did everything possible to ensure Wyatt's ideas were not only heard but understood by those in power in WWE.

"I don’t know if there were maybe a handful of people — and when I say a handful, one handful — that thought this is just different enough, this is going to work big time. There were a lot more that were looking at us going, 'What in the f*** is this?' I’m back and new and I’m just begging, 'Just go with it, try it.' We were given a lot of leeway. That was the point: you weren’t supposed to get it. You were supposed to sit back, enjoy it, and go along for a ride. And it took you on a ride. Kudos to Bray for being able to pull off those crazy ideas and continue to pull that off in a way that kept people captivated for a long time," said Prichard.

Wyatt passed away at the untimely age of 36 on August 24, leaving behind a lasting legacy as one of wrestling's most visionary performers.

