Veteran explains how Steve Austin and The Rock could both return to WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes his idea for Steve Austin could perfectly set up Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s long-awaited return to WWE.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer when Austin and The Rock became two of the biggest stars in wrestling history in the late 1990s. Although Austin is expected to face Kevin Owens in his potential return match, Russo thinks Roman Reigns would be a better opponent for The Texas Rattlesnake.

The ex-WWE writer told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Austin could attack Reigns’ family before another relative of the Universal Champion, The Rock, interferes.

“He stuns every Samoan alive… Afa, Sika, Tamina… Can you imagine, bro, if Austin’s up and the people are going nuts and there’s bodies all over the ring?" said Russo. "Could you imagine Rock’s music hits and he comes to the stage. And, bro, Austin’s attention going on The Rock… that’s how Reigns beats him.” [8:21-8:52]

Watch the video above to hear Russo give an in-depth explanation of how a match between Austin and Reigns could work.

Why Vince Russo thinks Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns is appealing

Kevin Owens has repeatedly mocked Steve Austin’s home state of Texas on RAW in recent weeks. The segments have prompted widespread rumors that WWE will book Austin vs. Owens at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas on April 2-3.

In Vince Russo’s opinion, the storytelling involved in an Austin vs. Roman Reigns rivalry would be far greater than Austin vs. Owens:

“You’ve now got an open door," Russo continued. "That’s what I’m saying… there’s so much you could do. Kevin Owens vs. Austin? I’m sorry, bro… I’m sorry, man [that’s not the right idea].” [8:55-9:08]

If Russo’s fantasy booking ever comes to fruition, it will likely lead to a much-anticipated match between Reigns and The Rock. The Hollywood star said in 2020 that he would happily return to the ring to face his cousin for the first time.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Which legend would you rather see wrestle again? The Rock Steve Austin 2 votes so far