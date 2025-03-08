Veteran takes a shot at former WWE Champion: "He works less in a calendar year than Brock Lesnar"

WWE WrestleMania 41 season is in full swing, and many top title matches have already been announced for The Show of Shows. However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno is unhappy with a major star's absence on The Road to WrestleMania this year.

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE programming since he was viciously taken out by Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2025. As of this writing, The Original Tribal Chief is advertised to appear on two episodes of SmackDown during The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut's upcoming European Tour.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Disco Inferno questioned Roman Reigns' deal with WWE, as he has mostly remained absent for the last year or so. He then compared Reigns to Brock Lesnar, infamously known for his part-time status in the Stamford-based promotion since his return in 2012.

"What kind of deal does @WWERomanReigns have with @WWE now? He works less in a calendar year than Brock Lesnar," said Disco Inferno.

Check out Inferno's post below:

Veteran pitches blockbuster match for WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

The landscape of The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut has completely changed after John Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

While speaking on The Straight Talk with the Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. felt that Cena should dethrone Rhodes at The Show of Shows and carry the promotion's top title as a heel. The veteran then pitched Roman Reigns ending The Cenation Leader's run with the gold.

"He could carry it. He could c arry that title as a heel and have everybody in the world coming after him for a good solid year and everybody would be down to see somebody kick his a**. [Just imagine the potential, you have like Bron Breakker going up against him or Roman Reigns.] Oh, he would be the guy, to me, for Roman to finally come back and take him out. That would be the thing to do," he said.

It will be interesting to see if a babyface Roman Reigns faces a heel John Cena ahead of the latter's retirement at the end of 2025.

