Veteran thinks Gunther should face 2-time WWE Champion instead of Sami Zayn at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Instead of Sami Zayn potentially facing Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL, a veteran has pitched another superstar to be the one to face the Imperium Leader.

Over the past few weeks, fan support for Sami Zayn has seen some uptick. This could be attributed to his underdog babyface image, despite his in-ring momentum having taken a significant hit, since he lost the tag team titles held with Kevin Owens. His recent cryptic message has also led some to believe that he would be possibly going up against Gunther at this year's Show of Shows. The veteran former WWE writer Vince Russo however is not a fan of this potential title match.

Russo believes that Bobby Lashley is a better choice as Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania 40. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"Do we know what we are doing with Gunther at WrestleMania? (...) That's what I would do (Lashley vs Gunther). Absolutely. See you can't call that bro, you can't call that. I mean that's what I would do. They have to pull off better than Sami Zayn and Gunther." [8:48 onwards]

The former WWE Writer does not want to see Sami Zayn dethrone Gunther

Considering how important Gunther has made the Intercontinental Championship title during his reign, Vince Russo thinks it is ill-advised to hand it to Sami Zayn.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer expressed disdain at the possibility of the Intercontinental title changing hands to end up with Zayn.

“If they put Sami Zayn over Gunther, I may just throw in the towel (…) I may just throw in the towel at that point.” (17:26 - 17:36)

As of now, it remains to be seen what WWE plans to do with Sami Zayn in the coming weeks leading up to The Road to WrestleMania XL.

