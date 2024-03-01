Sami Zayn sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has been trying to find a way to get to WWE WrestleMania 40. The former Intercontinental Champion sent out a cryptic message ahead of this week’s SmackDown.

Zayn is currently part of the RAW roster, where he is among the top stars. He recently picked up a big win over Shinsuke Nakamura in hopes of getting to WrestleMania 40. However, the chances of him getting a match at The Show of Shows seem extremely bleak.

Ahead of Friday night’s SmackDown, Sami Zayn took to Instagram to post a cryptic message for his fans. He uploaded an old photo of himself holding a sign and did not add any caption to the picture.

Here is what’s written on the sign held by Zayn:

"HOW DO YOU SLEEP AT NIGHT?"

You can check out his post below:

Zayn has been vocal about the current conflict that has seen Palestine suffer for over three months. His message could be directed at those watching the entire scenario without taking any action.

Alternatively, his message could also be directed at the WWE creative team that hasn’t helped him build his case for WrestleMania 40. He was among the headliners of the show with Kevin Owens last year, but his stocks have taken a big hit this year.

Sami Zayn could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in WWE

Gunther appeared on the latest edition of WWE RAW to ask who should face him at WrestleMania 40 for the Intercontinental Championship. He mocked fans for thinking Sami Zayn and Chad Gable stood a chance against him.

The Ring General was interrupted by The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio got in his face before Damian Priest tried to get his hands on the Intercontinental Champion.

While things between Imperium and Judgment Day are heating up, fans could ultimately see Sami Zayn take on Gunther at The Show of Shows.

Zayn has a better story going into WrestleMania 40, and he would be the perfect star to defeat The Ring General without denting his image.

Do you want to see Sami get a big match at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

