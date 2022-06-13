Veteran thinks male superstar should shove Sasha Banks upon her WWE TV return (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Jimmy Uso should get involved in Sasha Banks’ storyline if she returns to WWE television.

WWE recently suspended Banks and Naomi after they walked out during a live RAW episode due to issues with their booking. It is currently unclear if the two superstars will appear in WWE again.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, discussed the situation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show. He said Banks’ possible return storyline should include a moment where Naomi’s husband Jimmy Uso pushes The Boss to the floor.

“You get into a shoot where Jimmy is separating them,” Russo said. “Jimmy just pushes Sasha and she lands on her backside. She’s not selling but she’s not really hurt. You’ve got to make the transition to reality. You’ve gotta make that transition first and then this happens.” [6:59-7:29]

Watch the video above to hear more of Russo’s thoughts on how WWE should book Banks and Naomi’s return.

Should Naomi and Sasha Banks feud with each other?

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron, teamed up with Naomi as The Funkadactyls between 2011 and 2014. Andrew was one of many who recently accused Banks of manipulating Naomi into walking out of RAW.

As part of his reality-based storyline idea, Russo would reintroduce Naomi to WWE television before Banks. The booking could eventually lead to the WrestleMania 37 main-eventer feuding with her former tag team partner.

“I’d bring Naomi back and not Sasha Banks, and then I’d start having Sasha Banks get into a war on social media, cutting promos, saying everything, addressing Naomi, this, that, and the other thing,” Russo continued. “That’s what I would do.” [4:40-5:03]

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion added that WWE should bring Banks back without referencing her presence. For example, she could discreetly appear in the background of a backstage segment. Instead of WWE commentators drawing attention to her return, they could pretend it never happened.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

