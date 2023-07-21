Veteran thinks top RAW star won't be pushed until Vince McMahon is in control of WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon would never push Finn Balor to the moon owing to his physique.

Though Triple H remains in control of WWE's creative, McMahon returned as the Executive Chairman of the Board earlier this year. Several reports have also indicated that he still has a say in the company's creative direction.

Despite this, WWE's product has improved drastically in the last few months, and the promotion regularly sells out all its weekly shows and premium live events.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that until McMahon is involved in WWE, he would never push someone like Finn Balor.

Russo added that even though Shawn Michaels also had a similar physique as Balor back in the day, his habit of standing up to Vince McMahon served him well.

"Here's the bottom line. When you got a guy the size of Finn, and you have Vince McMahon, Finn ain't going nowhere. You gotta understand. Shawn Michaels went places because Shawn Michaels got up in Vince McMahon's face. Shawn Michaels would tell Vince to f off, and in a weird sort of way, Vince respected that. When you got Finn Balor, what do you think Vince McMahon would do with someone like Finn Balor?" said Vince Russo. [1:29 - 2:02]

Check out the video below:

Finn Balor will face Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam

Though Russo thinks Vince McMahon might be hesitant to push Finn Balor, the Judgment Day member currently finds himself in a great spot in the company. The 41-year-old performer is all set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023 on August 5th.

Balor had also challenged The Messiah at Money in the Bank 2023, where he fell short of winning. However, Finn Balor now seems much more motivated, evidenced by his backstage segment with Rollins from this week's RAW.

EliteRockers© @EliteClubSOB



Now, 7 GODDAMN YEARS later, it's the same event, the same opponent, but a different title.



It's Finn's time… SummerSlam 2016: Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins cleanly and won the first-ever Universal Title. Sadly, he got injured and had to relinquish the title the very next day.Now, 7 GODDAMN YEARS later, it's the same event, the same opponent, but a different title.It's Finn's time… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/HnM52vTBwK " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/HnM52vTBwK" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/HnM52vTBwK

It'll also be interesting to see if Balor's Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, who holds the MITB contract, attempts to cash in his briefcase at the show.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on why Vince McMahon may never push Finn Balor? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars