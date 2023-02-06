Veteran wants Edge to have a massive dream match with 37-year-old WWE star

Disco Inferno recently spoke about how a feud between Edge and Cody Rhodes could ensure WWE RAW gets good ratings in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare was in action against Finn Balor on last week's episode of RAW. The winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match didn't have it easy. With The Judgment Day doing their best to distract Rhodes, Balor had the numbers advantage. This was when Edge and Beth Phoenix showed up to even the odds, allowing Cody to put The Prince away.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that WWE should have created tension between Edge and Cody Rhodes. He explained that if The Rated-R Superstar had accidentally hit a Spear on Cody, it could have set up a mini-feud between the two. The WCW veteran believes a rivalry between them could potentially boost WWE RAW's ratings during the Road to WrestleMania 39.

"They could have done a spot where boom boom Edge goes for the Spear and misses and Spears Cody. But think about this though. This the Road to WrestleMania and you want to keep getting good numbers, right? What if you did that and maybe go with Cody and Edge face-to-face and we set up the match for the next week," said Vince Russo (22:08 - 22:30)

Check out the full video down below:

Edge could be in action at WWE Elimination Chamber

Ever since Edge and Beth Phoenix returned to action at Royal Rumble 2023, fans have been waiting to see him compete in a full-fledged bout.

As per a recent report, this could come true at Elimination Chamber 2023, where The Rated-R Superstar and Phoenix could face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The mixed tag-team match is expected to become official on this week's edition of RAW, where the long-standing rivals could come face-to-face.

False Finish @FalseFinishCSN #WWERAW Edge and Beth Phoenix vs Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley is definitely looking like a match that we’ll see at #WWEChamber Edge and Beth Phoenix vs Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley is definitely looking like a match that we’ll see at #WWEChamber #WWERAW https://t.co/9lbwRvytVT

Moreover, since Elimination Chamber 2023 goes down in Montreal, Canada, Edge's home country, the atmosphere could be red hot.

What do you make of Disco Inferno's pitch about a potential match between the WWE Hall of Famer and Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes