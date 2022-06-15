Veteran wants Vince McMahon to criticize Stephanie McMahon in new WWE storyline (Exclusive)

Vince Russo, WWE’s former head writer, believes Vince McMahon should use Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence as part of a storyline.

The former Chief Brand Officer announced in May that she had stepped down from the majority of her WWE responsibilities. She plans to return to the company after taking time to focus on her family.

Russo said on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show that Vince McMahon should book his daughter in an interview segment to discuss her absence. The WWE Chairman could then blur the lines between fiction and reality by reviewing her explanation via his own Twitter account.

“Can you imagine if we talk to Vince or Vince tweets out, ‘Man, I just watched Stephanie’s interview. I never in my wildest dreams thought a McMahon could be that weak,’” Russo said. “Just stuff like that. That’s how you’re gonna grab people’s attention.” [1:42-2:06]

Watch the video above to hear Russo’s thoughts on how suspended duo Naomi and Sasha Banks should be presented if they return to television.

Why Vince Russo wants Stephanie McMahon to give an interview on WWE TV

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

While Russo would like Vince McMahon to further rivalries online, he knows the idea is unrealistic due to the WWE Chairman’s formulaic approach to storytelling.

Whether the 76-year-old is involved or not, Russo still believes Stephanie McMahon should be given an opportunity to explain her absence on television.

“Why aren’t we talking to Stephanie about stepping down?” Russo continued, “That’s a perfect start. There needs to be a transition or else you’re never gonna be able to do something like this [Vince McMahon tweeting about storylines], bro, ever.” [0:42-0:58]

Last week, Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter debunked speculation that Stephanie McMahon was forced out of her job by WWE’s higher-ups. He said the rumors are “baloney,” and he knows first-hand that she planned her leave of absence in advance.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Stephanie McMahon back on WWE TV? Yes No 1 votes so far