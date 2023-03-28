Veteran wrestler, who retired after domestic violence allegations, puts out a statement with "proof"

For professional wrestler Davey Richards, the last few days have been an absolute whirlwind. After allegations of domestic violence emerged, he put out a statement saying there were no formal charges against him, and he "canceled himself" - leading to a self-imposed retirement. Now, he has come out with "proof" and wants to return to wrestling.

It has been rough for Richards, who was reportedly set to continue working with MLW before they abruptly cut ties with him, according to Fightful Select. The allegations against Davey Richards saw several promotions where he was booked to cut ties with him as well. There seems to be a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence in wrestling now.

Given that a former partner of Davey Richards alleged that he was involved in a considerable amount of drug usage, he responded by showing an image of a drug test while reaffirming that there are no domestic violence charges against him.

"I pulled myself from show not spoil a fans wrestling experience and I was confident in the truth," he wrote.

Richards said that he could retaliate, but doesn't want the fallout of it to directly affect his ex-partner's wrestling career or his son while stating his intention to return to wrestling.

"I could retaliate, but given she is the mother of my son, affecting her wrestling career would inevitably affect my son. So, I will be the bigger person, leave you with proof of the truth and walk away, Id like to return to wrestling."

The wrestler has toyed with the idea of retirement going as far back as 2010 when he separated from another partner. However, the pull of wrestling seems to be too strong for him.

The wrestler Davey Richards wants to forgive and move on

While one wrestling reporter questioned the legitimacy of Richards by stating that his local city police had already begun an open investigation, most fans in the comments seemed to support the former Impact Wrestling star.

One fan in particular called out that promotions quickly cut ties with Richards with no proof being available of the allegations. The wrestler, however, wants to take a classier route to forgive and move on.

Time will tell what awaits him.

