Veteran wrestling personality discusses Bret Hart's scathing rant on Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Bret "The Hitman" Hart's comments on Vince McMahon.

McMahon came under the scanner after a lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant, where she accused him of sexual misconduct and coercion. Former WWE Champion Hart also spoke about the issue during a recent interview with The Slate. He claimed that the allegations were sickening and probably true.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter pointed out that the Harts were very upfront with their feelings, and Bret is no different.

Bill felt that it was bold of Bret Hart, a former WWE employee, to chastise McMahon publicly and denounce him in front of the world.

"Very brutal. But Bret Hart has been a man who has spoken whatever has been on his mind. The whole Hart family was always like that. But he's saying if the allegations are true, he's not saying they are true, he feels they are probably, probably. But that's quite a statement to make. He did not mince his words." [From 0:55 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Teddy Long also spoke about Bret's Vince McMahon claims

During the conversation, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on Bret's claims about Vince McMahon. He agreed that Hart was being truthful about his take on the whole situation.

"Like Bill said, Bret has always been a straight-up guy. He doesn't mince his words. I mean, him and I are real good friends. I love Bret to death because he's true. He's true to the game and he ain't gonna lie to you. He isn't one of them, smiling to your face and saying something else behind your back." [From 1:28 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Teddy Long also spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon and claimed that he was disheartened to see the 78-year-old being chastised by the wrestling community after the allegations emerged.

Do you think Vince McMahon will be able to clear his name? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

EC3 believes Goldberg could face former WWE Intercontinental champion someday

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!