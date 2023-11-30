Veteran WWE Superstar no longer a free agent

WWE has officially removed a veteran superstar from the free agency list. The former champion was just assigned a brand after being a free agent for months.

Coming out of the 2023 WWE Draft this past April, 11 superstars were officially listed as free agents. This designation allowed the wrestlers to be booked on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT at any time. The free agents at that time were Brock Lesnar, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Omos with MVP, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Von Wagner, and Xyon Quinn.

The team of Alexander and Benjamin worked the RAW brand until WWE released Benjamin on September 21st, along with other budget cuts. Finding himself without a tag team partner, the 34-year-old began working SmackDown events, and just this week, the company added him to the official SmackDown roster for the first time in his career.

A screenshot of Cedric Alexander as a WWE SmackDown Superstar

The master of The Lumbar Check was defeated by Dragon Lee on the October 27th and November 10th SmackDown episodes. The former Cruiserweight Champion was then defeated by Karrion Kross in a dark match before last week's SmackDown.

Cedric Alexander praised for recent WWE match

The aforementioned matches between Dragon Lee and Cedric Alexander were the first ever between the two high-flyers.

Legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell discussed the second Alexander vs. Lee match on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk. He specifically praised the veteran superstar known as "Prime" to fans.

"They kicked a**. Cedric Alexander, that son of a gun's got it! I think they had a match last week, too, but it was very, very good. And even the fans, and they hardly ever do this at a TV taping, or at SmackDown, they were saying, 'This is awesome.' I mean, they didn't say that back in the day when I worked. But they worked their bu**s off," he said. [20:20 – 21:20]

Alexander is still married to former AEW star Big Swole, who recently reacted to his SmackDown return.

