"I just thought this is it" - Former General Manager reveals how she almost left WWE after Eddie Guerrero's passing

Late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero is one of the top wrestlers of all time. He was beloved by the fans wherever he went because of his attitude to his work in the wrestling ring.

Eddie Guerrero's wife and former WWE General Manager, Vickie Guerrero, recently spoke about how she almost left the wrestling business after his passing.

Following Eddie Guerrero's passing, Vickie Guerrero would slowly have a bigger and bigger role in WWE. She became an on-screen General Manager for WWE SmackDown and found a lot of success in that role.

From having an on-screen romance with Edge and creating La Familia, Vickie Guerrero became one of the company's most hated heels.

Vickie Guerrero was on AEW Unrestricted recently, where she talked about Eddie Guerrero and how she thought of leaving WWE and the wrestling business altogether after his passing.

Eddie Guerrero passed away in 2005 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon after that. Vickie Guerrero said that she almost left the wrestling business after that.

"I did. After we inducted Eddie into the Hall of Fame, me and my girls, and Chavo, and there was Chris (Benoit) and Rey (Mysterio), I just thought this is it. This is the extent to which I'm supposed to be in the wrestling family, so to speak. I left for some months, just to, first take care of my girls, because we were going through so much at home. But you know, to be able to just sort of step away. I don't think I was paying attention to the wrestling business as much because it was personal, I was still going through some stuff."

Eddie Guerrero won the WWE Championship in 2004 in one of the best wrestling moments of all time.

Vickie Guerrero reveals how she returned to WWE after Eddie Guerrero's passing

Vickie Guerrero returned to the wrestling world after she got an offer from John Laurinaitis to return to WWE once more. She revealed that the initial offer was for her to return to the company to help with some of the storylines and keep Eddie Guerrero's memory alive.

"When Johnny Ace called me, probably it was August. He was like, 'Hey, we'd like to bring you in, just for like a few months, to help with some of the storylines, and keep Eddie's name, and keep his memory alive."

From that two-month period, Vickie Guerrero went on to work in WWE for a long time, becoming one of the most iconic WWE General Managers of all time.

"I told myself, just two months. Because I have the girls and we were living in Phoenix and I was trying to sell the house to go to El Paso. He's like, 'Sure, just two months! That's fine.' Two months, and I was memorizing promos and doing really well, and they were like, 'Hey, let's extend you another year and see how it goes. The year ended up being ten years. I sit back still really amazed I was able to go that long as a Superstar."

Eddie Guerrero left a lasting legacy in the wrestling world, but Vickie Guerrero has left her own as well. WWE fans will always remember her time as the General Manager and her ability to become one of the biggest heels on the roster in a very short time.