[VIDEO] 5-time champion caught dancing at WWE Holiday Tour ahead of epic reunion with Jey Uso

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has reunited with an old friend for the ongoing Holiday Tour, and a video of their wholesome interaction has gone viral on social media.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn's friend-to-enemies-to-brothers storyline has been highly regarded as one of the best angles on television. The latter recently returned at the Live Events to reunite with Jey and was caught dancing to the tunes of the former Bloodline member.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn joined forces to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the recently concluded Holiday Tour Live Event in Boston. Sami was the first to come out to the ring and did not hesitate to show his excitement as his tag team partner made his entrance.

The promotion shared a video from the show featuring Zayn as he was caught dancing to Jey's entrance music, adding to the hype from fans. The two then went in for their signature handshake in the middle of the ring, earning a huge pop from fans in the live audience.

The match saw JD McDonagh attempt an interference, but Zayn was clever to escape the attack. However, it still caused enough distraction for Balor and Priest to capitalize. In the end, Finn Balor pinned Sami Zayn to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the show.

CM Punk makes a Jey Uso reference following his first WWE match after return

WWE hosted a massive live event at Madison Square Graden as part of the ongoing Holiday Tour. The show saw CM Punk compete in his first WWE match in nine years when he locked horns with Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

Punk defeated The Judgment Day member after a grueling match that ended with a devastating GTS. Post-victory, the "Best in the World" addressed fans and said, "Yeet!" -- Jey Uso's signature phrase to react to his match. CM Punk also assured fans of his intentions ahead of the Royal Rumble. He is determined to win the highly-anticipated battle and headline WrestleMania.