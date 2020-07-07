[VIDEO] AEW addresses NXT The Great American Bash Spoiler (Spoiler not included)

WWE's NXT The Great American Bash PPV that will be airing over two weeks was done with night one of the event last week. The main event saw Io Shirai face off against Sasha Banks. Asuka interfered in the match, helping Shirai walk away with the win. Also on that night, Tegan Fox defeated three other competitors to name herself as the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Reports suggested that the company shot night 2 of the event on the same night, resulting in a spoiler getting out for the event. AEW has taken a shot at WWE for the spoiler.

AEW jokes about NXT The Great American Bash

It was reported earlier that Saurav Gurjar, through his Instagram handle had spoiled the ending to the match between Keith Lee and Adam Cole. The two Superstars' match is supposed to air on this week's NXT The Great American Bash. The winner of the match will be leaving with the NXT Championship as well as the North American Championship. If you have not seen the spoiler yet, feel free to check it out here.

On this week's episode of Being The Elite, an AEW wrestler said that although the promotion had lost the ratings war on Wednesday, they didn't put up spoilers on Instagram Live. All the AEW wrestlers in attendance had a hearty laugh before leaving the scene.

NXT The Great American Bash is WWE's answer to AEW's two week PPV, Fyter Fest. At night one of AEW Fyter Fest, we saw Cody successfully defend his TNT Championship against Jake Hager, and Kenny Omega & Adam Page retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent).

Night two of NXT The Great American Bash is jam-packed. We will witness the winner takes all match between Keith Lee and Adam Cole, a Street Fight between Mia Yim and Candice LeRay and a six-man Tag Team Match involving the team of Breezango and Drake Maverick taking on El Legado del Fantasma.

AEW Fyter Fest's night two isn't far behind in action. The night features a Singles Match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, an eight-man Tag Team match that will see FTR and The Young Bucks team up against The Butcher and The Blade and The Lucha Brothers and many more matches that will keep you on the edge of your seat.