[VIDEO] Angry fans respond to Samantha Irvin's final message with brutal chant after Clash at the Castle goes off the air

WWE fans in Scotland were furious at the finish to Clash at the Castle 2024 and even responded harshly to Samantha Irvin's parting message to the crowd with a brutal chant after the show went off the air.

The finish of Clash at the Castle 2024 left a lot to be desired for many, but it infuriated the local Glasgow fans as they were hoping to see their home country hero, Drew McIntyre, walk out with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Instead, an interference by CM Punk once again cost the Scotsman, who suffered a second main event loss at Clash at the Castle - with the last one happening in 2022 against Roman Reigns. This time, it was against Damian Priest.

When Clash at the Castle 2024 went off the air, Samantha Irvin said that she knew that the night didn't end the way fans wanted to, but thanked them for two amazing nights in the arena as a parting message.

The furious crowd chanted "BS" to Samantha Irvin's announcement and continued to boo. You can hear it in full in the second clip from the tweet below:

The other clip saw Drew McIntyre getting into an altercation with Corey Graves, and it was Wade Barrett who had to calm him down enough to stop what he was doing. Barrett escorted McIntyre out of the main stage.

The fallout from the main event is likely going to be intense. What lies ahead for McIntyre is yet to be seen, but big things might be coming.